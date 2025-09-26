GNFS Retrieves Baby From Toilet Pit At Suhum

GNFS officers with the lifeless body of the baby

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has retrieved a one-week-old baby boy from a toilet pit at Ali, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, witnessed the swift action of officers from the Suhum Municipal Fire Service to rescue the lifeless baby after responding to a distress call at 6:30 a.m.

The statement added that an 11-member crew led by ASTNO Danso Henry arrived at the scene, near Gateway Preparatory School at 6:44 a.m. and, after a careful rescue operation, sadly retrieved the lifeless body of the one-week-old baby boy from the toilet pit at about 7:00 a.m.

Preliminary findings, according to GNFS, suggest that the tragic act was allegedly committed by the baby’s mother, who fled the scene. The body has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke