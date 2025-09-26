6 Injured, 4 Arrested After Alleged Police Assault On Kokrobite Taxi Drivers

A scene during the confrontation

SIX PEOPLE were injured and four others arrested following an alleged assault by officers from the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters on taxi drivers during a funeral wake-keeping.

The incident took place at the Kokrobite Goil Filling Station, where drivers were directing a hearse carrying the body of a colleague’s wife in an effort to ease traffic on the Kokrobite road.

According to reports, the police accused the taxi drivers of blocking the road with their vehicles, leading to a confrontation.

At least six individuals, including one passenger, sustained injuries during the altercation, while four drivers—among them the chairman of the Kokrobite Drivers Association—were taken into custody.

Some of the injured drivers expressed confusion over the officers’ actions, stating they were merely trying to manage traffic for the hearse. They alleged that police officers attacked them with sticks without provocation.

The drivers further claimed this was not an isolated incident, asserting that officers from the Kokrobite District Command have a history of assaulting them.

They noted that both drivers and commercial motorcyclists (Okada) often face harassment when they refuse to pay bribes to the officers.

In light of these events, the drivers are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Minister for the Interior to take immediate action against the officers involved and their commander.

They warned that failure to address their concerns would compel them to “advise” themselves.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the district station officer and his team also assaulted and drove away journalists who attempted to gather their side of the story.