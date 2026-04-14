GES Opens Recruitment For Graduate Teachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive targeting trained graduate teachers, as part of efforts to strengthen teaching capacity across the country.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES said it is looking for “qualified and passionate graduates” holding Bachelor of Education (BEd) degrees or related education qualifications to apply for teaching positions within the public school system.

The recruitment window, which opened on April 10, will close on April 17, 2026.

The statement indicated that the move is intended to provide employment opportunities for hundreds of education graduates while addressing staffing gaps in schools, particularly in underserved areas.

According to the GES, applicants must meet strict eligibility requirements, including the possession of a recognised degree in education or a relevant degree with a Postgraduate Diploma or Certificate in Education.

In addition, all applicants must have completed their mandatory national service and demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills.

A key requirement is that candidates must be in good standing with the National Teaching Council (NTC) and hold a valid teaching licence, which underscores the government’s continued emphasis on professionalism and adherence to national teaching standards.

The Service further indicated that successful applicants must be willing to accept postings to deprived and rural districts, a policy aimed at addressing the persistent imbalance in teacher distribution across the country.

Beyond recruitment, the GES is placing renewed focus on modern teaching methods, requiring prospective teachers to demonstrate the ability to integrate 21st-century technology into classroom instruction.

The GES said teachers are also expected to cater to diverse learning needs, employ a variety of assessment tools, and continuously build learners’ research capabilities using digital resources.

The statement also stresses the importance of ongoing professional development, with teachers expected to participate in training programmes to stay current with evolving educational practices.

Additionally, adherence to the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct will remain central to ensuring ethical behaviour and professionalism in the classroom.

Interested applicants have been directed to complete the process online via the official GES recruitment portal, where they are required to upload relevant documents, including academic certificates, national service proof, NTC licence, and identification.

By Ernest Kofi Adu