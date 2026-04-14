NPP Condemns Arrest Of Communications Officer

Abubakar Yakubu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned the arrest of Mr. Abubakar Yakubu, the Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, popularly known as Baba Amando, describing the action as “unwarranted and deeply troubling for Ghana’s democratic credentials.”

According to available information, Mr. Yakubu, accompanied by his lawyer, Mr. Alfred Tuah Yeboah, a former Deputy Attorney General, honoured an invitation from the Ghana Police Service at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters at approximately 10:00 a.m. yesterday.

Upon arrival, however, both Mr. Yakubu and his counsel were informed by officers at the command that they had no knowledge of such an invitation, despite prior communication directing him to report there.

Subsequent engagement with the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra revealed that Mr. Yakubu was instead required in Accra. The CID in Accra reportedly instructed the Bono Regional Police CID to effect his arrest and facilitate his transfer to the capital.

In a statement signed by Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser, the NPP views the development “as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama. The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country.

“Furthermore, the Party believes this incident constitutes a diversionary tactic aimed at shifting public attention away from pressing national challenges, including LGBT issues, failed formula “1-3-3”, rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices, increasing utility tariffs, and what it describes as the government’s failure to deliver on key policy promises.”

The NPP has however called on all Ghanaians to remain vigilant and to resist any attempts to undermine democratic freedoms. The party further urges the relevant authorities to uphold the rule of law, respect due process, and safeguard the fundamental rights of all citizens.

As it stands, the police have not provided any reasons for his arrest.