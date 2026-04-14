Never Stay Home, While Husband Work – iOna Warns

iOna Reine

Ghanaian singer, Mercy Onuawonto Sam, popularly known as iOna Reine, has urged married women to challenge traditional views on gender roles.

She emphasised that the expectation for wives to stay home and care for the children while husbands take on the sole responsibility of working to support the family should be reconsidered.

In a post on Facebook, which has since generated a lot of reactions, the singer suggested that women should invest in themselves—whether through education, skills, or personal growth—to become “high value” individuals. This, she believes, will attract similar high-value treatment from others, particularly their spouse.

She further indicated that relationships can end and that unforeseen circumstances (like death or other unfortunate events) can drastically change one’s life situation.

iOna Reine pointed out that it’s necessary for women to maintain their independence and not become too dependent on their partners.

“Dear ladies, there is a way this world works, value is everything in this realm, add premium value to yourself and you will attract the same from the opposite side. High value woman equals high value treatment, shalom.

“Baby stay home and take care of the kids, I will work and take care of us. Never try am ooooo. Apart from the fact that the relationship may end, there is death and unfortunate situations that can turn your life around,” the post read.

This caution follows the court ruling in the case between Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)— founder of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited (now Bills Micro Credit)—and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu, dissolved the marriage but granted a settlement that Joana Quaye has deemed “manifestly inadequate”.

Joana was awarded a lump sum of GH¢300,000, far less than the GH¢50 million she sought. She was also awarded one-third of the matrimonial property in Dansoman, while RNAQ received two-thirds. She received two cars (Jaguar XF 2010 and Jaguar Prestige XF 2018).

Joana was granted custody of their three children, with RNAQ mandated to pay for all school fees, medical expenses, and an additional GH¢5,000 per month for maintenance. The judge reportedly stated that the award was intended to “discourage divorces” where parties expect to reap huge monetary benefits, noting that Joana was gainfully employed and “very attractive” with the potential to remarry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke