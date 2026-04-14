My Lifestyle Contents Scare Suitors – Lopez

Lopez

Ghanaian TikToker, Lopez, has opined that her lifestyle content, which is mostly centred on food consumption, has scared many prospective suitors away over time.

Speaking on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo hosted by Nana Romeo, Lopez stated that men keep dumping her after a date, with many complaining about how irritating her food contents appear on social media.

“I have been single for more than a year now. The thing is that the men come and the reason why currently I am facing relationship problems is because of my way of content. Sometimes I can go out on a date with a guy, and after the date he will ghost me for no reason. And one of the major reasons has to do with my eating habits and the way I fool on social media, that behaviour drives the men away (sic),” she disclosed.

Lopez further added that, “sometimes a man can be serious about me, I lose them after I show them my social media handle. I have been struggling and trying to get a stable relationship.”

“Now I eat a lot, and I get body shamed a lot on TikTok because now l have a big stomach due to the food content I produce. My family has been advising me to slow down with the eating,” she stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke