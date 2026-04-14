‘Naa Adowaa Deserves Lifetime Achievement Award’

Naa Adowaa

With few months to mark the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), many have called on music stakeholders and traditional authorities to bestow lifetime achievement honours to Naa Adowaa for championing Akan Nwomkro and Sika Nwomkro.

Naa Adowaa is a prominent Ghanaian traditional performer recognised for her roles in Nwomkro music, often featured in cultural media, including Bandahene TV and social media.

Known for songs like “Konkontibaa” and “Ewioo”, she is celebrated for her contributions to Ashanti cultural heritage and tradition. Many applaud her as the vocalist behind numerous Asante traditional songs used across social media to promote Asante culture. Her performances often feature traditional Adowa dance and Nwomkro music, showcasing Ashanti heritage.

Efforts are underway, particularly by the group “MeYɛ Asanteni,” to support her financially, ensuring she reaps from her creative works.

In a video post made by Framesbyabrefa, which shows Naa Adowaa singing, under the caption, “Meet Naa Adowaa, the Woman behind many of the trending Ashanti songs,” many followers have showered praises on her, calling for immediate recognition.

Delia Mans, under the comment section wrote, “I’m not Asante, but I really love their culture and I love this woman’s voice.”

Quame sikasem added, “She deserves a lifetime achievement award.”

RealSkyB also wrote, “She’s getting less for her contribution. She’s a treasure to Asanteman.”

BK Patty 23 stated, “We will not celebrate her da. We are waiting for her to die. Ama Ghana hmmmm.”

Felix Dalinton wrote, “These guys too must be acknowledged at the Millennium Awards.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke