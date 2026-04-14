Sunderland Condemn Racist Abuse Of Brobbey

Brian Brobbey

Sunderland have strongly condemned racist abuse directed at forward Brian Brobbey on social media following their 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The club described the incident as part of an “ongoing and unacceptable” pattern and confirmed the abuse has been reported to the Premier League, social media platforms, and the police. They have called for swift action against those responsible.

Brobbey is the latest player to be targeted this season. Earlier incidents involved his teammate Romaine Mundle, as well as Lutsharel Geertruida, who was allegedly abused during a match against Newcastle United. That game was briefly paused under anti-discrimination protocols.

In a statement, Sunderland reaffirmed their full support for Brobbey, stressing that racism has no place in football or society. The club also highlighted similar abuse faced by players in recent months, both online and in stadiums.

The Premier League also condemned the incidents, pledging to work with clubs, law enforcement, and tech companies to identify offenders. Sanctions could include bans, criminal records, and even prison sentences.

Authorities, including the UK Football Policing Unit, are investigating multiple cases of abuse involving players such as Hannibal Mejbri, Wesley Fofana, and Tolu Arokodare.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out reports that online abuse cases have reached record levels, rising sharply compared to last season.

The incident has once again raised concerns over racism in football, with growing calls for stronger action to protect players and ensure accountability.