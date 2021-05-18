GES Takes Over Achimota Preparatory School

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Achimota Preparatory School is going to be part of the Achimota Basic School and managed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The decision was taken after a meeting between the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and the management of the school.

“The status of the staff as well as the specific role of the current mangers of the school are to be discussed at a subsequent meeting which will be facilitated by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Benjamin Kofi Gyasi,” the Education Ministry in a statement said.

The statement said Dr. Adutwum had assured parents, guardians and students of the school as well as the public of his commitment to ensure that quality education for which Achimota Preparatory School is noted for, is not compromised under the new arrangement.

There has been a long standing issue over ownership of the land on which Achimota Preparatory School is situated which triggered a court action that has traveled for years.

On April 30, 2021, the GES took over the premises and running of the school after the recent ruling of the case by an Accra High Court.

Dissatisfied with the decision, management of the school appealed to President Akufo-Addo for an intervention for which he directed the Minister of Education to find solutions to.

By Ernest Kofi Adu