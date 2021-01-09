GES To Motivate Teachers In Remote Schools

Professor Opoku –Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has revealed its commitment to motivate teachers who accept to be posted at remote schools in the country.

The Director-General of GES, Professor Opoku –Amankwa in an interview with Accra-based television UTV, indicated that it was no mistake the service decided to post trained teachers to the location they did not choose, saying, this decision was made known to individuals during the application process.

“We asked them whether they are willing to serve in a location in case their choices are unable to accommodate them and they agreed to that option”, he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the service in ensuring individuals who accept postings to rural areas are motivated to boost their morale.

The motivation process is as a result of the introduction of the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcome (GALOP) which is mainly to cater for the deprived and non-performing teaching-learning schools across Ghana.

“The motivation can be in the form of providing teaching-learning materials and other logistics, adding, qualified but not posted newly trained teachers will be prompted to submit their details for posting”, he said.

Mr. Amankwa assured all applicants and the general public to expect the postings of non-teaching staff, as they are still waiting for clearance from the ministry of finance.

“The financial clearance will be given in due course and posting will be released as soon as the clearance is given, he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke