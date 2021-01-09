Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account

US-based social media form, Twitter, has suspended the account of American President, Donald J. Trump.

Twitter noted that the suspension of the @realdonaldtrump account with over 80 million followers, comes amid fears that Trump’s tweets could incite more violence in the country.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol building where Congressmen and women were scheduled to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter says on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Facebook and Instagram also suspended Trump’s accounts on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 following the attack on the Capitol building.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

In Trump’s final tweets, he said “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

He went on to reveal that he will not be attending Mr Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

By Melvin Tarlue