Akufo-Addo, others Win African Leadership Awards

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo and four notable Ghanaian leaders shortlisted for the 9th edition of African Leadership Magazine Awards (ALM) 2020 have won the various nominated categories.

The official voting chart of African Leader Awards clearly shows that Mr Akufo-Addo, nominated for the category as African Political leader of the year, polled a total vote of 55.28%, and Tanzania President John Magufuli polled 43.14%.

Senegal president, Macky Sall polled 0.71%, South Africa president, Cyrill Ramaphosa also polled 0.87%, making Nana Addo the winner.

The Managing Director for Unity Oil Limited, Kwame Kyei, won the category of African Energy Leader of the year with a total vote percentage of 82.71%.

Nkechi Obi MD/CEO Techno Oil, Nigeria polled 5.76%, and Dame Winifred Akpani – MD/CEO Northwest Petroleum and Gas Limited, Nigeria Paulino Jeronimo polled 4.44%.

The African Educationist of the year category, Dr. Patrick Awuah Jr, Founder of Ashesi University polled 48.92%, making him the winner.

Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo VC, Niger DeltaUniversity, Nigeria polled 39.85%, Prof. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, Founder Baze University, Nigeria also polled 6.66%

Founder, Tractor for Uber Ghana, Kamal Yakub also won the category of Africa Disruptor of the year with a total vote of 72.99%,

Christophe viarnaud, Founder of AfricaArena, South Africa polled 3.58%, Babs Ogundeyi, Founder & CEO at Kudabank, Nigeria polled 5.87%, Ken Njoroge, Co-founder Cellulant Corporation polled 17.56%.

All winners of the 2020 awards shall be presented with an awards trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honor at the 9 th African Leadership Magazine Person of the Year Awards Ceremonies, scheduled to hold virtually on February 26 th 2020.

Below are some distinguished Africans who topped the voting chart for various categories

African Climate Champion of the year awards category

1. Agnes Matilda Kalibata – President Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Rwanda

Mithika Mwenda – 16.10%

1. Executive Director, Pan Africa Climate Justice Alliance, Kenya

Balgis Osman Elasha – 9.65%

1. Climate Change Expert, Balgis Osman-Elasha, Morocco – 3.02%

2. Graca Machel – Former First Lady and Climate Activist, Mozambique-71.23%

African Peace and Security leader of the year awards category

1. Gen. Vincent Nundwe – Army Commander, Malawi -8.79%

2. Idriss Deby Itno – President of CHAD,-5.74%

1. Pravind Jugnauth – Prime Minister of Mauritius,-2.28%

2. Goodluck Jonathan – Former President of Nigeria-80.42%

3. LT. Gen. Placid Segokgo – Commander, Botswana Defense Force (BDF)-2.77%

African Young Person of the year awards category

1. Eder Pale – Founder and CEO Mozhandlings, Mozambique-7.65%

2. Ezra Olubi and Shola Akinlade – Founder Paystack Nigeria-3.80%

3. Sadio Mane – Footballer, Senegal-83.85%

4. Oluseun Onigbinde – Budgit, Nigeria-4.69%

African Female Leader of the year category

1. Mr. Salva Akhannouch – CEO AKSAL group, Morocco-10.52%

2. Mrs. Tiguidanke Camara – Chairman and CEO, TMG group, Guinea-58.80%

Mrs. Vera Songwe – 14.93%

1. Executive Secretary (UNECA) DR. Princess Vicky Haastrup – Vice-chairman, ENL Consortium Limited, Nigeria-15.75%

African Public Health Champion of the year category

1. Dr. John Nkengasong – Director-General Africa CDC. Cameroon

2. Jean-Jacques Muyembe – Ebola Vaccine ,Congo

Ola Brown

1. – Founder Flying Doctors, Nigeria

Africa Agriculture Development Champion of the year

1. Folorunso Muyiwa – Founder/ CEO Porkmoney, Nigeria 5.19%

2. Issad Rebrab, – Founder and Cevital Group Algeria

Onyeka Akumah -5.03%

1. – CEO Farmcrowdy, Nigeria -72.99%

2. Noel Doyle – CEO Tiger Brands, South Africa

Lionel Souland – 10.28%

1. Managing Director, Cargill West Africa,6.51%

African Industrialist of the year

1. Onsi Sawiris – Founder Drascom group of company-7.67%

2. Naushad Merali – Chairman Sameer Group -6.76%

3. Nicky Oppenheimer – Chairman, Oppenheimer Generation -59.07%

4. Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Group, Nigeria -26.50%

African Of The Year 2020

1. Tebros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO, Ethiopia- 90.09%

2. Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group, Zimbabwe-4.80%

3. Tony Elmelu, Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, 2.30%

4. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC)-2.82%

African Philanthropist Of The Year

1. Ayo & Helen Oritsejafor, Founders, Eagle Hand International Foundation,-11%

2. Judy DIamini, Founder & Executive Chairman , Mbekani Group, South Africa-2.98%

3. Manu &Aruna Chandaria, Comcraft Group,Kenya-7.82%

4. Mo Ibrahim, Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation- 78.03%

African Public Health Champion of the Year

1. Dr. John Nkegasong, Director General Africa CDC, Cameroon -67.78%

2. Jean –Jacques Muyembe, Ebola Vaccine, Congo-18.31%

3. Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors, Nigeria-13.91%

BY Prince Fiifi York