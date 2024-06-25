GEXIM Hosts Mid-Year SME Fair On June 25

Rosemary Beryl Archer

In line with its determination to support Ghanaian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to scale up and compete favorably in the global marketplace, Management of the Ghana Export – Import Bank (GEXIM) has announced the next edition of its popular SME fair dubbed, ‘Tuesday Market’.

The “Tuesday Market Mid-Year Mart” is scheduled to take place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 from 8am to 8pm at the forecourt of the Africa Trade House, located at Ridge – Accra opposite “Cedi House”.

According to the Management of the Bank, the event will create an avenue to review the Made-In-Ghana products exhibited at the previous editions of the SME fair.

In addition, a total of 15 new, unique, and well packaged Made-In-Ghana products will be displayed at the event.

Deputy Chief Executive of GEXIM responsible for Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer, highlighted the importance of “Tuesday Market” and how it has tremendously benefited GEXIM clients and other Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“As a Development Bank championing the Government of Ghana’s quest to transform the Ghanaian economy into an export-led one, it is important to explore innovative ways to create awareness of Ghanaian products to be patronized by Ghanaians.

In addition, we have focused on improving the branding and packaging of these products to harness their export potential and also meet international standards to be accepted into key markets around”, she emphasized.

The very unique, quality, affordable and authentic Made-In-Ghana products expected to be exhibited at the “Tuesday Market Mid-Year Mart” will range from food and ingredients, beverages, skin and beauty care products, textiles, apparel, garments, leather footwear to slippers and many others.