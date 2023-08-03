GFA Presidential Elections Slated For September 27

The battle for who will become the next President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially kicked off with the release of the guidelines and roadmap for the GFA Presidential elections in 2023.

The Elections Committee has announced that the elections will take place on September 27, 2023, in accordance with the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019.

The roadmap also revealed that nominations for the Presidential, Executive Council, and Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairperson elections will be open from August 7 to August 11. The vetting of aspirants will take place from August 21 to August 25, with the Election Committee’s decision on which aspirants can contest the elections to be published on August 28, 2023.

Aspirants who feel aggrieved by the decision of the Election Committee have until August 31 to appeal before a final decision is taken on any appeals on September 7.

The final list of candidates for the various positions will be published on September 8, just 19 days before the elections.

Already, two individuals have indicated their intention to contest the presidency – Kojo Yankah and George Afriyie. Both are aiming to oust the incumbent Kurt Okraku, who is expected to announce his intention to stay on as head of the GFA.

This election will be a pivotal moment for the GFA, which has been undergoing a period of transformation following the exit of former President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The winner of the GFA Presidential elections will have a significant role to play in the development of football in Ghana, as well as ensuring that the GFA is run in an inclusive and transparent manner.

By Vincent Kubi