“Nurture Solid Ghanaian Diplomats’ – Nana To FSI

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a new office complex for the Foreign Service Institute (FSI).

That was however not without a charge, for officials there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFA&RI), to nurture well-rounded diplomats who can go out there and protect the interests of the country in the global diplomatic space.

The FSI is the state agency that trains and provide the career-long learning opportunities that government foreign affairs professionals need in order to excel in today’s global arena, advance foreign policy and deliver on behalf of the people.

Addressing a short but colourful ceremony to mark the opening of the new office building which is located on a 1.34 acre plot at No 22 Gulf Street in South Legon, Shiashi, the President said international diplomacy is becoming increasingly complex and that the FSI has come at an opportune time to support Ghana’s quest to grow diplomats who can navigate the sophisticated diplomatic space.

“The establishment of the Foreign Service Institute reflects our recognition of the crucial role diplomacy plays in maintaining regional, continental, and global stability and in promoting peaceful resolutions to conflicts”, he emphasised.

That, he said was because “our world today is at the brink of a new global order, which hopefully is being shaped by democrats and cooperative culture underlined by friendly partnerships with the potential to contribute to human development.”

“Diplomats are at the forefront of shaping this new world order, and it is my expectation that at this Institution, some great talents will be nurtured and positioned to help Ghana stay deeply connected to this emerging new world order”, he noted.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who was the event said she was proud to witness the completion of the FSI building during her time as Minister for Friegn Affairs and Regional Integration.

With the establishment of the Institute, she said government has reinforced her commitment to equipping diplomats with the necessary knowledge, skills, and training to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

“I reckon that through this Institute, great men and women shall be nurtured for Ghana and the international community.

This institute will serve as a platform for nurturing young talents, fostering innovation, and cultivating the next generation of leaders and change-makers,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said.

Together with the relevant public and private national and international institutions, she indicated that the Foreign Ministry will seek to unlock the energy and creativity potential of our youth.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent