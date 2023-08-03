Sagnarigu NPP Supporters On Rampage…Vandalise Party Office

The Sagnarigu office of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been vandalized again, this time allegedly by some youth of the party.

According to sources, the damage occurred following claims that the constituency executives had diverted fertilizers meant for distribution to party supporters.

This comes just two weeks after the office was vandalized by angry supporters who alleged that the constituency executives denied them access to pick nomination forms for Dr. Wahab Alhassan, while wanting the 2020 candidate, Felicia Tettey, to go unopposed.

The youth were incensed by this move by the executives and threatened to vote against Tettey if she is allowed to go unopposed in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Abdallah Murjana, one of the angry supporters, disclosed that there were problems and mistakes from the 2020 elections that were not attended to and are being repeated.

It is unclear as to what action the NPP will take in response to the recent vandalism at their party office, but this repeated occurrence is a worrying sign for the party ahead of the upcoming primaries.

By Vincent Kubi