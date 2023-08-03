Parliament Needs To Be Strengthened – Catholic Bishops

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called for Parliament to be strengthened to give hope to the poor and the vulnerable in the country, asserting that the legislature is a key institution in Ghana’s democratic governance.

President of the GCBC, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, said Parliament’s policies and roles, particularly the oversight responsibility over the Executive and enacting good laws for the common good rather than self-interest, must be solidified in order to achieve the peace and development that Ghana seeks.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN)-Ghana, Most Rev. Gyamfi, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani, stressed the need of mutual collaboration between the Church, its lay experts, and those in parliamentary public life in order to debate and thus be better informed about issues that affect the lives of citizens.

“Looking at the events happening all around us shows clearly that all is not well and the peace we seek seems to be eluding us.

“The happenings in South Sudan, Niger and the Sahelian Region to mention but few, demonstrate that the people are disillusioned, disappointed, frustrated and have lost faith, trust and confidence in the governance system of their countries and Ghana is not an exception,” the GCBC President stated.

According to him, the constitutional democracy in which the people had faith for peace and progress appears to be a mere fantasy.

Most Rev. Gyamfi urged MPs to endorse the Social Teaching of the Catholic Church in order to fulfill their tasks.

He explained that the goal of the Catholic Social Teaching is to set forth the requirements of just social action as they appear in the Gospels, and in the name of Justice to denounce social, economic, political actions and structures whenever they contradict the Gospel message.

“The Social Teaching has themes or principles which include life and dignity of human care, call to family, community and participation, rights and responsibility, options for the poor and vulnerable, dignity of work and rights of workers, solidarity and care for God’s creation,” he noted.

He, therefore, hoped that the Ghana Catholic Legislators Network (GCLN) would strengthen the relationship between the Catholic Parliamentarians and the Bishops’ Conference.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who inaugurated the Network in Parliament yesterday, urged members of the Network to stay steadfast and defend the Catholic faith in their legislative duties.

“We must stand firm against the winds of change that threaten to erode our principles. We must be vigilant against the voices that seek to silence our faith. We must be bold to proclaim our beliefs even when it is unpopular,” he charged.

He stated that the task of Catholic legislators is not for the faint of heart, requiring courage, wisdom, and an uncompromising dedication to their faith and principles.

“But it is a task we must undertake for the sake of our nation, our people and our souls,” the Speaker said.

The steering committee of the Network, which was sworn in, is led by the First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Other members are Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Vice Chairman), Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Fomena; Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (Secretary), Techiman North MP; Vincent Oppong Asamoah (Organiser), Dormaa West MP; and Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House