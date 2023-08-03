Kenpong hailed for massive investment at Kenpong Football Academy

Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) the accomplished businessman and owner of Kenpong Football Academy has received glowing plaudits from two astute sports journalists for the massive investment he has made into the club.

Odiasempa Kwame Oware and Joe Debrah are in awe of the massive infrastructure development undertaken by Kenpong at the team’s base in Winneba.

In the view of the veteran broadcasters, Kenpong has elevated the club to model standards, and that owners and administrators of Ghanaian clubs should pick lessons from him.

According to Odisaempa Kwame Oware, the state of the camping and training base of Kenpong Football Academy is comparable to none in the country.

He was shocked that despite taking over the club recently, Kenpong has extended his celebrated business acumen to football with the impressive setup of Kenpong Football Academy.

Despite being a relatively new club, Kenpong Football Academy is already making giant strides with its contribution to various national youth teams.

Kenpong has stuffed the team’s base with world-class pitches, training equipment, buses, a gym, and other important things.

Kenpong Football Academy is a division two side who regarded as the most efficiently managed club in the country due to the millions of investments made by Kenpong.

The club recently advertised a General Manager position. It is believed that whoever nicks this position will be granted access to capital and resources to push the club to the next level.