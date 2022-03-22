GFA Replies Asamoah Gyan Over Majeed Ashimeru Omission

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

GFA wishes injured players speedy recovery

The Ghana Football Association has sent its best wishes to six players who could not join the Black Stars squad for the play-offs against Nigeria due to injuries.

Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides.

Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially inform the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria.

The GFA will continue to communicate with team doctors of the respective clubs and monitor the recovery of the players.

It’s the hope of the Association that injured players will recover quickly and join the senior national team for future assignments.

As they continue their recovery process, the GFA remains firm in the belief that the players will join all Ghanaians to support the team in our quest to make a fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS