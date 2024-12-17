GFA To Dissolve Stars Backroom Staff?

Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will dissolve the entire backroom staff of the Black Stars, Ghanasoccernet.com understand.

This comes after the technical team led by Otto Addo failed to steer the senior national team to secure a place for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F after six games, and recorded three wins and three draws.

Following the team’s failure to qualify for the tournament, the future of the technical team is yet to be decided by the leadership of the Football Association.

Last month, a marathon meeting was held to review the technical reports of Otto Addo following the Black Stars’ poor performances.

A statement by the country’s football governing body said they will do external consultation before deciding on the future of Addo, who signed a three-year deal earlier this year in March.

However, Ghanasoccernet is learning that the backroom staff is expected to be dissolved.

The Black Stars will aim to put up decent performances as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resumes next year. They will take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games.

Ghana after four games played in the qualifiers sit second in Group I, and are tied with nine points with Comoros.