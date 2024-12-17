EC Ballot Boxes Burnt At Kwashieman Cluster Of Schools

A mysterious fire outbreak at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools in Accra has raised suspicions of arson, with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Police Service launching a joint investigation into the incident.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17, 2024, destroyed key sections of the three-story building, including the school library, ICT laboratory, and classrooms where EC electoral materials were consumed by the fire.

According to Alex King Nartey, the public relations officer of the GNFS, the fire started late last night, and reinforcements were called in at 2am to bring the fire under control.

However, the GNFS has not ruled out the possibility of arson, with Nartey stating that “indications are pointing to arson, but we have not yet investigated the cause”.

The incident has raised concerns as the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools was serving as a storage location for contested ballot boxes from the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The police had stationed officers at the school to safeguard the ballots, which were in contention or dispute.

The GNFS also discovered burnt ballot papers behind the school premises, raising suspicions about deliberate attempts to destroy electoral evidence.

In a statement, the police have assured the public that those responsible for the fire will be arrested and brought to face justice.

The public has been urged to remain calm as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the 132 suspects arrested across the country in connection with post-election disturbances are still going through the due process of the law, with 45 suspects remanded into custody, 71 on police enquiry bail, and 16 on court bail.

-BY Daniel Bampoe