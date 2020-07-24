‘GFA Will Test All Players’

Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will subject every player to a mandatory Covid-19 test before commencement of the league, Head of Communications at the FA, Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced officials of GFA to cancel the 2019/2020 Premier League season, FA Cup and other competitions.

He said the exercise will be compulsory for all players and officials, as well as ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols before kick-off on the scheduled date.

“A number of scenarios have been considered; obviously, we cannot play without testing the players. The CAF medical team issued a statement sent to all member associations that before football begins, testing has become mandatory,” he said on GTV Sports Plus.

He added, “So, testing the players is going to happen for both men and women.”

According to the former Tema Youth spokesman, government’s Covid-19 advisory team is in touch with the FA, while the medical team of the FA is looking at other options.

Clubs are expected to begin registration of players from August 15 to October 31 in accordance with the GFA regulations before the league commences.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum