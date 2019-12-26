GH¢ 200 Notes Rejected

A shopper named Godwin has reported he has been denied the opportunity to pay for drinks from Game, a shopping centre, using the newly launched GH¢ 200 higher denomination banknote.

In a 26 seconds video, Godwin raised the GH¢ 200 banknote as he pointed out his frustration of not having to take or pay for the drinks he had ordered, using the GH¢ 200 note.

He could not fathom why Game refused the note since it was a legal tender from the Bank of Ghana.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) recently launched new higher denomination Ghana cedi banknotes.

They include GH¢100 and GH¢200 banknotes.

DGN Online has not been able to speak with management of Game to understand the rationale behind their purported rejection of the GH¢ 200 note from a shopper.

BY Melvin Tarlue