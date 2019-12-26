6 Killed In Bole Car Crash

Six persons including a minor, have lost their lives in a ghastly car crash at Mankuma, a village in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The crash involved a minibus and Sprinter. Other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

They are said to be receiving treatment at the Bole government hospital.

About three of the victims are believed to have died on the spot.

DGN Online understands the two vehicles collided head-on near the Mankuma Dam on Wednesday 25th December 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue