Azumah Nelson Fights Rock Bukom

Azumah Nelson

A special edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night is expected to rock the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra tonight.

The six bouts, tagged the year of return edition, crowns the year long boxing fiesta.

And to boxing great, Azumah Nelson, lovers of the sport should expect the best of fights.

“Of course, we are expecting the very best of bouts, we are also expecting surprises so we calling on all to be at the Arena on time.

” The weigh-in session clearly shows they are ready to rumble tomorrow. 2020 will be a good year for boxing, we thank all our sponsors for supporting us.”

In like manner, Peter Zwennes, president, Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) promised patrons a thrilling boxing fiesta at the Arena scheduled to start at 6pm.

The main bout pits Michael Ansah against Benjamin ‘Daddy Lumba’ Lamptey for a Light Weight /interim national title, while Felix Ajom faces Michael Papoe in a national super featherweight /West Africa Boxing Union(WABU) Super Featherweight title.

Ishmael Tetteh will take on Delali Miledzi in a Super Middle Weight contest, with Musa Lawson clashing with Naimou Samson Aziz in an International Super Welterweight contest.

Faisal Abubakar will battle with Beninois Sossa Cudjo for supremacy in an international Lightweight contest, while Manyo Plange take on Isaac Nettey in a Super Bantam Weight contest.

The event is sponsored by GOIL, Geodril, Uncle T Limited, Absa and Year of Return.