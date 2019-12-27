Mountains Football Academy Celebrate Christmas With Light House Orphanage

Mountains Football Academy, an Accra-based Division Two side has celebrated this year ‘s Christmas with the Light House Orphanage in Aburi.

The fast growing soccer side, presented food items and toiletries worth thousands of Cedis to the Orphanage.

The items included, bags of rice and sugar, boxes of indomie instant noodles, cartons of soft drinks, packets of toilet rolls, gallons of cooking oil etc.

Head coach of the side, Barnabas Awuni said the background of the inmates and the festive season stirred his side to reach out to the Orphanage.

” It’s Christmas so we decided to celebrate with these precious ones,” said coach Awuni.

Reverend Kwarteng lauded management and the playing body for the gesture.

He likened the team ‘s gesture to real Christian virtues as described in the Bible.