GH¢11.6m Road Project For Tarkwa New Atuabo

The sod cutting ceremony being performed for the start of the project

A 2.1 kilometer deplorable road at New Atuabo in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region is currently being constructed.

The road project starts from Budo City junction at New Atuabo to Bogoso junction.

The project is being constructed by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, and it is expected to be completed within two years.

At a brief sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of the project, Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said the project will cost GH¢11.6 million.

He said one of the pillars of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation is infrastructure development.

He explained that New Atuabo is a resettled community.

“The community leaders approached the Foundation to put in some money to be able to construct the road that links their community to Bogoso Junction,” he added.

He said because Gold Fields is committed to improving infrastructure in its operational areas, the company agreed to construct the road.

“After completion, the new the road will ease congestion on the main Tarkwa to Bogoso Junction road,” he disclosed.

He assured the people that funds have been secured for the project, and the contractor has been fully resourced to complete the road within two years.

He, however, called on the local contractor for the project, Woodbine Construction, to employ some of the youth in the community with the requisite skills for the project.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Issah Salifu Taylor, described the project as long awaited one which will ensure economic development in the area.

He pledged to also work with stakeholders to tackle other poor roads across the municipality.

He mentioned some of the deplorable roads as the Animen’s Gas road, Benso, Cyanide and Esuoso roads.

He commended Gold Fields for supporting the government’s infrastructure efforts.

General Manager of Woodbine Construction, William Amponsah, urged the residents to cooperate with the construction workers to ensure smooth execution of the project.

He assured the residents of timely completion of the road project.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa