GH¢13.85bn For Big Push Programme – Ato Forson

The government has committed GH¢13.85 billion to the Big Push Programme as part of its 2025 budget allocations.

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, revealed the allocation during his presentation of the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament today.

According to him, this underscored the government’s focus on accelerating national development through major infrastructure and educational investments.

He explained that the Big Push Programme is designed to drive economic transformation by funding large-scale infrastructure projects across the country.

He indicated that these projects aim to improve transportation networks, energy access, and other critical sectors that will support long-term economic growth.

In addition to infrastructure, the Finance Minister announced significant investments in education, including a major allocation for the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Dr. Forson confirmed that the government is uncapping the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), releasing an additional GH¢4.1 billion to finance the full implementation of the Free SHS initiative.

“The Big Push Programme will lay the foundation for long-term economic growth, while our investments in education ensure that future generations are better prepared for success,” Dr. Forson stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House