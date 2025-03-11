Govt Debt Restructuring 93% Completed- Ato Forson

The government’s debt restructuring programme which commenced in 2022 aimed at restoring debt sustainability and economic stability is 93% completed.

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson who announced this when he presented the 2025 budget to Parliament today said the remaining 7% relates to debt of US$2.7 billion owed to commercial creditors.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, as of now, the restructuring process is approximately 93% completed. The remaining 7% relates to debt of US$2.7 billion owed to commercial creditors. We are committed to completing the remaining debt restructuring as soon as possible”.

According to him, provisional 2024 GDP statistics published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that overall real GDP grew by 5.7% in 2024, compared to the growth rate of 3.1% recorded over the same period 2023.

The report showed that the key driver of the growth was largely mining and quarrying, mainly gold, which recorded a growth of 19.1% with non-oil GDP growing by 6.0% in 2024, compared with a growth rate of 3.6% recorded in 2023.

