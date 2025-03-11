GHS 296m For Free Sanitary Pads For School Girls- Ato Forson

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has announced that the John Mahama-led government is keen on providing support to young girls during their menstrual period.

Speaking during the 2025 budget reading in parliament today, Dr. Forson assured that the government will address the sanitary pad issue as it has allocated a total of GHS296 million to address the issue.

The allocation of GHS296 million for free sanitary pads for school girls, according to the sector minister, is a game-changer for young girls in Ghana. This initiative, he said, means that girls from disadvantaged backgrounds will no longer have to miss school due to lack of access to sanitary pads.

This intervention follows various agitations from gender-based groups calling on the government to address the high cost of sanitary pads as many girls from low-income families cannot afford sanitary pads, leading to absenteeism and high dropout.

This provision of free sanitary pads will enable these girls to stay in school, participate fully in classes, and focus on their education without the burden of menstrual hygiene management.

The fund allocation for free sanitary pads, according to the minister, is a significant step towards promoting girls’ education, health, and well-being in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke