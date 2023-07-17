GHAMRO Members Caution Akosua Agyapong, Others

Akosua Agyapong

A group of musicians who are also members of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) have voiced their displeasure at Akosua Agyapong and others who are switching from one radio station to the other blaming GHAMRO administration for mismanagement.

They admitted that there are a small number of persons who wish to undermine the collective society’s administration, and that they will not go unchallenged in their efforts to harm the society’s reputation.

They claimed that because the individuals who attacked GHAMRO lacked credibility, they first chose not to respond.

They explained that a music production is similar to a small business, and GHAMRO was established to make sure that musicians are immediately compensated for public performances of their compositions.

GHAMRO would utilise all legal measures to reject Akosua Agyapong’s erratic agenda and relegate her to the annals of history, according to the musicians who characterised her accusations as a premeditated attempt to destabilise GHAMRO.

They claimed that since Rex Omar and his team seized control of GHAMRO, there have been ongoing, unjustifiable attacks on them through the issuing of false, unfounded, and reckless comments, mostly defamatory activities that have stoked dissension among music industry stakeholders.

According to the group, after only a few years in power, GHAMRO had made significant progress and that only those who were blinded by selfish desires could not see anything good about the accomplishments.

The musicians, therefore, asked Akosua Agyapong to refrain from harming the collective society’s reputation and instead visit its headquarters for more information on the development.

“We need to bring the players in the music industry together. The music industry will not develop as a result of conflict and miscommunication. The music business has matured,” one of them said.

“We the players must learn to find solutions to our problems instead of allowing a third party to do that for us. We are matured enough to handle issues concerning GHAMRO. We should not allow a handful of selfish individuals to create more problems for the collective society,” they added.

The musicians mentioned that the activities and utterances of certain industry players were creating division among the stakeholders, adding that things must change as soon as possible.

They applauded the board, management and staff of GHAMRO for the diligent work done over the past years, adding, “We have been monitoring your and would like to register our appreciation for the work you are doing.”

By George Clifford Owusu