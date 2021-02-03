GHAMRO To Hold Elections Soon

Bandex

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), a collective society for music right owners, will hold elections for board members in March, in accordance with the organisation’s constitution which stipulates it hold elections every two years.

According to GHAMRO, vetting of applicants who have filed their forms to contest in various positions will take place on March 12.

The election is open to any person who (a) is either a member of GHAMRO (b) is an associate or full member (c) beneficiary of at least one (1) distribution (d) is a resident or ordinarily resident in Ghana and (e) is not prohibited by any law in force from holding a public office.

GHAMRO indicated that completed forms may be submitted latest on Monday, February 8 with the requisite filing fee of five hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢500.00) payable to GHAMRO.

GHAMRO at its annual general meeting (AGM) held in Kumasi on October 14 last year, set up a five-member committee to supervise its national elections.

The members of the committee are Madam Dzifa, Stephen Boahen, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, Kingsley Sarpong and Ahmed Banda (Bandex).

The committee tasked to supervise the elections will work with the Electoral Commission of Ghana to ensure a free and fair election.