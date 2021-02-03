Navah Launches ‘Greater Love’ Album

A scene from the album launch

France-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert, also known as Navah, who is fast becoming popular on the Ghanaian gospel music scene, has launched his album titled Greater Love.

The launch ceremony of the much anticipated album was held at the World Life Assemblies of God Church located at Anaji in Takoradi last Sunday.

Under strict COVID-19 protocols, the event was attended by a section of gospel music fans, ministers of God, friends of the artiste as well as some of the performing gospel artistes.

The album featured seasoned gospel icons such as Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, Francis, Amo, KODA, Elder Mireku, and Obaapa Christy among others.

At the launch, Navah thrilled patrons with some of the songs on his maiden album which include Thank You Oh Lord, I Love, This Is Who I am, Medofo Pa and a host of others.

It also witnessed spectacular performances from acts such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Yvonne Menz, Larry Sam, Charles Etriakor, Ministers of Life, and Pastor Kojo Forson among others.

With the release of Greater Love album, Navah is set to rub shoulders with those who have made it to the top of the ladder.

His 10-track album has soul-inspiring songs which can lift the burden of every heart going through a challenge.

“The lyrics in all the songs are inspiring and well-arranged to educate the people on the teachings of Christ,” Navah indicated.

The artiste also mentioned that his vision is to preach the gospel through his songs and to lead the lost souls with his inspiring and spirit-filled songs towards the path of righteousness.

“The album is meant to encourage, admonish and transform the lives of people,” he added.

A natural performer with good stagecraft, Navah is sure to make a mark on the gospel music scene again, and looks forward to the years ahead that would see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.

By George Clifford Owusu