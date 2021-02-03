NFA Urged To Provide Funds For Film Industry Stakeholders

David Dontoh

Popular radio personality Ken Addy, who is also the host of Ken’s Music Mix and Jazz on Joy FM, has urged the National Film Authority (NFA) to provide funds for the stakeholders in the film industry to enable them produce more movies.

According to the radio presenter, since the inception of the NFA in December 2019, it has not been able to support the industry due to lack of funds.

“There’s an Act and the Act stipulates what should be done. What we seem to forget is what should be done needs money, and where the money is going to come from is the issue,” he said.

Speaking on Showbiz A to Z on Joy FM, Ken Addy told the host George Quaye that the NFA had not been able to effectively begin operations even after setting up the classification committee.

“People in the industry will tell you that since the authority was set up, they haven’t seen anything meaningful from the authority. The only thing that has been done is inaugurating the classification committee. And the classification committee is having problems starting work.

“It boils down to funding for most of these agencies,” he added.

Ken Addy stressed the importance of the NFA setting up a film development fund in order for the film industry to produce their movies.

“The NFA is supposed to have a film development fund set-up. And to practitioners of the film industry, that is where their interest is. That they can be able to get some funds to produce their movies,” he pointed out.

He also iterated that film producers who are eligible for funds can get 60 per cent of their budget approved to produce their movies.

“The board can only approve 60 per cent of the total budget submitted by eligible applicants for financial support from the fund,” he indicated.

Mr. Addy acknowledged the fact that the NLA was also facing some challenges on its own.

“The NFA as it is now does not have offices. They’re perching on the compound of the Bureau of National Languages where they hold their meetings and that kind of thing. They have a very long list of functions and objects,” he added.

In December 2019, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo appointed a 14-member board to form the National Film Authority.

Led by veteran actor David Dontoh, the team includes Juliet Asante, Yaa Attafua, Mrs. Dora Darkwa- Mensah, Dr. Samuel Anyetei Nai and Samuel Fiscian.

The rest are Zakaria Abdulai, Koffi Nartey, Akorfa Ejeani, Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Rukiyatu Ankrah, Samuel Gyandoh and Ernest Boateng.

This comes after many years of industry folk calling on the powers that be to form the authority.

This National Film Authority, with the aid of the Film Act, serves as a regulatory body as far as film making is concerned and provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the Ghanaian film industry, and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and related matters.

During the board’s inauguration, it was tasked with the responsibility of ensuring an economically self-sustaining and culturally conscious film industry.

It is also to advise the sector minister on matters concerning the industry, facilitate the establishment of a circuit for the distribution and marketing of Ghanaian films both in and outside the country, and also ensure the development of a code of ethics for the industry.

Besides, the board will oversee a Film Development Fund and also set standards for the accreditation and training of practitioners in the industry.