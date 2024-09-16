Ghana Achieves Tier 1 Status In 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako

In a remarkable achievement, Ghana has been ranked as a Tier 1 country in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

This prestigious ranking places Ghana among the top nations globally in terms of cybersecurity practices, serving as a benchmark for other countries to follow.

The GCI is a comprehensive report that assesses the cybersecurity capabilities of countries around the world.

The new 5-tiered ranking system categorizes countries into different tiers based on their cybersecurity measures, with Tier 1 being the highest ranking. Ghana’s placement in the Role Modelling category signifies that it is a leader in cybersecurity practices globally.

Ghana’s remarkable score of 99.27 per cent makes it the second-highest scoring country on the African continent after Mauritius.

This achievement is a testament to the country’s commitment to cybersecurity and its efforts to protect its citizens and businesses from cyber threats.

Ghana is one of only five African countries to achieve the Tier 1; Role modelling status, and among only 46 countries worldwide that fall in this category.

This achievement is a significant milestone for Ghana, demonstrating its leadership in cybersecurity practices globally.

The ranking is a result of Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity framework, including the establishment of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in 2017.

The NCSC is responsible for coordinating and implementing Ghana’s cybersecurity policies and programs.

In recent years, Ghana has taken significant steps to improve its cybersecurity capabilities, including the development of a National Cybersecurity Strategy and the establishment of a Cybersecurity Fund. These efforts have paid off, with Ghana now recognized as a leader in cybersecurity practices globally.

The achievement is also a result of the collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society organizations in Ghana.

The country has worked closely with international partners, including the ITU, to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities.

Ghana’s Tier 1 status in the 2024 GCI is a significant achievement, demonstrating the country’s commitment to cybersecurity and its leadership in this area.

It is expected to have a positive impact on Ghana’s economy, as it will attract more investment and businesses to the country.

In a reaction, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the government, private sector, and civil society organizations in Ghana”.

“We will continue to work together to strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities and protect our citizens and businesses from cyber threats.”

The ranking is also expected to have a positive impact on Ghana’s international relations, as it demonstrates the country’s commitment to global cybersecurity efforts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe