Napo Calls For National Anti-Galamsey Pact

The fight against illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey, has taken a new turn as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is calling on all political parties to sign a binding national anti-Galamsey pact.

Dr. Prempeh made this call at the 13th Biennial Delegates Conference of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowship, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The call comes as the nation grapples with the devastating effects of Galamsey on the environment, water bodies, and the economy.

The issue has become a major concern for Ghanaians, with many calling for urgent action to address the problem.

Dr. Prempeh’s call for a national anti-Galamsey pact is seen as a bold move to bring all stakeholders together to find a lasting solution to the problem.

He urged religious leaders, including the church, to lead the process of engaging all relevant stakeholders in the sector to develop the pact.

The pact, according to Dr. Prempeh, should detail a comprehensive roadmap to finding permanent solutions to the Galamsey menace.

He noted that the nation needs a collective effort to address the problem, and that the pact would be a demonstration of the commitment of political parties to the fight against Galamsey.

The NPP Vice Presidential Candidate assured Ghanaians that his party remains committed to the fight against Galamsey, notwithstanding recent setbacks.

He said the NPP has outlined a comprehensive roadmap to dealing with Galamsey in its 2024 Manifesto, which includes promoting responsible and sustainable mining that will safeguard the environment and protect water bodies.

However, Dr. Prempeh expressed deep concerns that the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, have not clearly articulated how they intend to deal with the menace.

He challenged them to bring out their blueprint for the sector for Ghanaians to scrutinize and make informed decisions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe