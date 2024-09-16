KiDi, Others To Thrill Fans In Norway

KiDi

This year’s edition of the annual Afro Music & Dance Festival will take place on October 4, 2024, at Melahuset in Oslo, Norway.

The event, put together by Showbiz Koncept, is scheduled in two major cities: Oslo, Norway, and Düsseldorf, Germany, and promises to be a celebration of the rich African culture, arts, and music.

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend the event.

The event will showcase the exceptional talents of Ghana’s most renowned artistes, who will captivate the audience with their unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soulful melodies.

It will feature some selected Ghanaian artistes such as KiDi, Efya, Guru, Eno Barony, DopeNation, Olivetheboy, DJ Vyrusky, Dancegod Lloyd, and Allo Danny.

The thrill again unfolds in Germany on October 12, 2024, at Düsseldorf’s Flinger Broich, where Efya, DopeNation, Olivetheboy, Dancegod Lloyd, and Allo Danny will bring it all home again.

Afro Music & Dance Festival promises to celebrate African culture and its influence on the world with an inspiring fusion of music and dance.