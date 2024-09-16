Mahama Attacks Chiefs, Clergy, Imams For Supporting NPP

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed his frustration by attacking Ghanaian Chiefs, Pastors, Imams, and Traditionalists for their support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the civil society groups, chiefs, and pastors are against the NDC and are instead supporting the NPP.

The former President made these comments while addressing a gathering of chiefs, imams, and clergy at the Alogblogshie Anglican Church.

He noted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, has been receiving praises from the Chiefs, clergy, and Imams he has visited, rather than being criticized for the bad governance he claims the NPP has imposed on Ghanaians.

John Mahama, who suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, is seeking to return to power and expressed his frustration at the support shown to the NPP by the traditional leaders.

He stated that the chiefs and traditional leaders are supposed to be neutral and speak truth to power, but instead, they are supporting the NPP and praising Dr. Bawumia wherever he goes.

The former President described the NPP government as “useless” and expressed his disappointment that the traditional leaders are not speaking out against them.

He noted that the NPP has collapsed the country, but instead of being criticized, they are being praised by the traditional leaders.

This is not the first time Mahama has criticized traditional leaders as well as opinion leaders for their support of the NPP.

In 2020, he criticized the Chiefs for their silence over the NPP’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His comments sparked a backlash from the Chiefs, who accused him of being disrespectful.

By Daniel Bampoe