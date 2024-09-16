Cheef Chebe Out With ‘Mama Say’

Cheef Chebe

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Cheef Chebe, has dropped another hit single titled ‘Mama Say’ to entertain music fans.

The mind-blowing reggae tune was produced by award-winning beat maker Joseph Appiah, aka Quick Action, of S24 Recording Studio.

It is currently available on all digital music streaming platforms including YouTube.

With his unique singing skills, Cheef Chebe who is credited with many songs is expected to cause a lot of stir in the local music scene.

The new single, ‘Mama Say’, is a vibrant exploration of life’s ups and downs, blending positive energy with profound reflections.

The theme of the song is about how the past often contributes to the present-day reality for many people in so many ways.

Currently, Cheef Chebe has been able to penetrate the music industry of other countries, and this shows the maximum effort from both management and singer to reach the very top of the industry.

He has produced several notable works, including the upcoming albums ‘Lift’ and ‘Lift Up’ with Glasgow African Balafon Orchestra (GABO).

His creativity extends beyond music into literature, with several self-published books exploring African stories and traditions.

An engaging entertainer and community advocate, Chebe’s contributions to the arts are complemented by his roles as a laughter coach, happiness guru, and former chair of the Ghana Welfare Association in Scotland.

His commitment to blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary influences continues to captivate audiences worldwide, making him a celebrated figure in both the music and literary worlds.

With a rich background in traditional Ghanaian music, Chebe brings an eclectic blend of folklore, rhythm, and healing energy to his performances, featuring instruments such as the Djembe drum and the Balafon.

His career spans various artistic and community roles, including being the founder and music director of the Glasgow African Balafon Orchestra.