Ghana Backs UN Against Russia Invasion Of Ukraine

Ghana joined 28 other African nations to back a resolution by the United Nations condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year now.

However, 15 other African countries abstained from the voting as the UN General Assembly in New York overwhelmingly backed it.

A report carrried by BBC, sighted by DGN Online explained further that the resolution called for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and a halt to fighting.

The measure is not legally binding but holds political weight.

It was backed by 141 nations with 32 abstaining and seven voting agaisnt with almost half of the abstentions were from Africa.

South Africa, Ethiopia, Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Namibia, Central Africa Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, Gabon, Guinea, Mozambique, Sudan, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe abstained in the vote.

Eritrea and Mali were the only African countries who voted against.

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau did not take part in the voting.

Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana and Kenya were among the African countries who backed the vote on Thursday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the resolution which he described as a powerful signal of global support.

Friday marks exactly a year since the full-scale invasion began.

