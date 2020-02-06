Ghana Boxing Association Hands Patrick Allotey 6 Months Suspension

Patrick Allotey

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has suspended for WBO Africa Super Bantamweight champions Patrick Allotey for six months after finding him guilty of misconduct and bringing the sport into disrepute.

The charge of misconduct for which Allotey has been sanctioned relates to a viral video taken at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During a recent Ghana Premier League game between Hearts and Kotoko, the boxer was seen assaulting a football fan who has been identified as Micheal Siaw.

The Association says it found Allotey guilty on his own plea and his suspension takes effect from February 6.

The country’s boxing governing body also says it will notify the global sanctioning bodies about this development.

Read the GBA’s full statement below:

–myjoyonline