Suspected Coronavirus Cases Negative

The suspected cases of Coronavirus recorded at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) have tested negative for the disease.

Results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), where the blood samples of the two suspected patients were taken for examination, did not show any trace of the deadly Coronavirus infection.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a statement said nine suspected cases including the recent two from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have been reported in the country as at Thursday 6, February, 2020.

The GHS however noted that all the cases tested negative for the virus.

“We wish to provide assurance to the people of Ghana that the Government, Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service working in collaboration with partners are doing everything possible to prevent and protect against the importation of the virus into the country and prevent its spread, ” it added.

The KBTH isolated two foreign nationals after they reported to the health facility with symptoms of the Coronavirus infection on Wednesday, 5th February 2020.

The two individuals, a Chinese and an Argentine, have been residing in Accra for a few days prior to the manifestation of symptoms similar to the viral infection.

Director of Medical Affairs, KBTH, Dr. Ali Samba, said the two patients who reported to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon have been quarantined at the facility while their blood samples were sent to Noguchi for examination.

Professor William Ampofo, head of virology department, Noguchi said the facility received the blood samples Wednesday evening adding that results were negative.

He reiterated that the medical research centre has the capacity to provide the needed technical support to the Ministry of Health to effectively test and management any suspected case of the viral infection that may be recorded.

Airport Quarantine

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator for Port Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dennis Laryea, said port health officers isolated one traveler who was showing symptoms of the virus at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the person after going through the screening was kept in isolation for about six hours while tests were conducted. He however noted that the tests results showed negative for coronavirus.

A visit to the airport earlier this week showed port workers in protective clothing screening travelers entering the country.

Also, Public Announcement (PA) system were mounted on the luggage belt educating travelers on what Coronavirus is, mode of transmission and what to do when infected.



Evacuation

Ghanaian students in Wuhan, China where the virus originated are calling on the government to evacuate them immediately as the death toll of the deadly Coronavirus rises.

According to them, the city of Wuhan is in a lockdown, making it difficult for them to get access to their basic necessities.

They say the situation in Wuhan has left some of the Ghanaian students emotionally traumatized.

One of the Ghanaian students Philip Arthur said there are over 300 Ghanaian students in Wuhan who needs evacuation immediately.



”Wuhan is on lockdown. No transportation services, pharmacies are closed down. We are in our dormitories and the fear, anxiety and emotional trauma some of the students are going through is overwhelming.

All that we are asking the government now is evacuation that is all. Almost all the East and North African country students have been evacuated from Wuhan but Ghana of which all the African countries, with the most populated students in China we are still here”.

He said the students are alone in their various institutions of study adding that although the government of Ghana has provided them with money, “the money that has been given is not to procure food, it is to procure medical necessities such as sanitizers etc.”

As at 6th February, 2020, there has been 28,280 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 565 deaths globally due to the disease .

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri