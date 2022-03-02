Ghana Called To Repentance

Rev Dadson addressing journalists

THE GHANA Evangelical Society, a pro-Christian group, has revealed that God is displeased with Ghana and that there is the need for Ghanaians to come to repentance and embrace righteousness.

According to the group, God, in an exclusive revelation to them, expressed his displeasure over the many ills ongoing in the country and warned that Ghanaians should turn from their evil ways or risk His wrath.

At a press conference in Accra recently, leader of the group, Rev. Fred B. Dadson, said: “In sum, Jehovah is most displeased with the state of affairs in our country and is calling on us to hearken to Him and embrace His word in order that His will may be manifest in the destiny of this nation and its people, whom He has chosen to be His verv own.”.

According to him, God is beckoning Ghanaians to call on Him in righteousness.

“For thus saith the Lord, I need a people who shall call upon My name in righteousness, a people who shall depend on My blood and My fire, even the fire of the Holy Spirit to sweep through the land. For if you do not sweep the land, the land shall be engulfed with My fire and in My fury,” Rev. Dadson shared, adding that, “Our purpose is to ensure that our country does not taste the wrath and judgment of God.”

He said: “The Lord God Jehovah has declared our land sick” and for that matter, the land needs deliverance and healing. But then, “Who shall deliver? Who shall heal? Only the Lord God Jehovah, the Mighty One of Israel (and Ghana) can deliver and heal us”.

“Dear friends, your humble servants of the Ghana Evangelical Society consider our mission akin to a “gong-gong” beater who makes known the Voice of the Lord God Jehovah”, he beckoned.

“In this end-time, believe it or not, grace, mercy and favour have come upon Ghana, the chosen nation for the revelation of God, His Kingdom and reign of righteousness in the world. Let Ghana know that God is on His Throne. Ghana is His inheritance. He will not let Ghana go.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio