Wa Hosts Another Weaving Exhibition

The weaving tradition has existed in Wa for ages

For the second time in two years, the Nubuke Foundation Centre for Textiles and Clay is set to hold another exhibition which celebrates Wa as the weaving capital of the Upper West.

Called the Woori Festival, the three-day programme will come off from March 4 to March 6. The maiden edition last year was a big success, and Nubuke Foundation is hoping to pull off another splendid exposition at Loho, Wa.

Since the completion of the Centre for Textiles and Clay in 2013, Nubuke had spent several months each year working with weaving communities such as the Nadowli Women’s Weaving Association and the Schools for the Blind and Deaf in Wa.

Driven by a commitment to promote Ghanaian products and industries, this year’s Woori Festival will showcase traditional weavers and their unique products. Through live artist performances, music, lively forums, weaving demos and more, Woori Festival attendees are assured of being immersed in the sounds, sights, tastes and textures of Wa.

This year’s theme is “Activating Local Talents through Digital Collaboration”. With the financial contribution from the European Union and the support of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Secretariat, Woori Festival will celebrate weaving as the worth and wealth of the Upper West.

“We are particularly proud to present a series of works realised through digital collaborations, supported by the British Council, between weavers from Nandom, Nadowli and Wa, and textile designers Maria Lisogorskaya of Assemble UK, Chrissa Amuah of AMWA Designs and Isaac Opoku of House of Stole,” said Nubuke Foundation’s Director, Madam Odile Tevie.

The opening exhibition will feature works by artists Halimatu Iddrisu, Edward Lamptey, Ransford Anane, Edinam Boni-Mississo, Gideon Hanyame, Seyram Agbleze, Tei Huagie and Billie Mcternan.

Partnering with the ACP-EU Culture Programme (West Africa) AWA, Centre Culturel Kore and Institut Francais, Woori Festival hopes to encourage encounters between weavers and end-users such as designers and interior decorators.

With their support, Nubuke Foundation hopes to stimulate economic transformation within the region. Attendees at the Woori Festival will be treated to activities including panel discussions, art exhibition and installations, live weaving demonstration and workshops, DJ sets by Oroko Radio and music production workshops for children.

There will also be games and bike races, unveiling of a collaborative website directory for weavers in Wa and designers abroad, a variety show and plenty of local food and drinks.

Collaborating with the vibrant youth-led tour company known as MOOOVE Africa, festival attendees will have access to a comprehensive, hassle-free festival experience package, complete with tours, a Woori Festival souvenir, accommodation, meals and transportation.

Nubuke Foundation is a private visual art and cultural institution founded in 2006. It serves as a hub of arts and culture across the country while supporting the artistic practice of young, mid-career and experienced Ghanaians.

By George Clifford Owusu