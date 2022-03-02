Sly Collins Returns With ‘My Redeemer’ Music Video

Obiba Sly Collins

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Obiba Sly Collins, who sings from the heart with the intention of winning souls for Christ, has released the visuals for his single titled ‘My Redeemer’ featuring Rama of TV3 Mentor fame.

The song is centered on encouraging Christians to be prayerful in order to stand against all the tricks of the enemy (Satan).

The song also simply confers all authority on the Lord Jesus Christ, who becomes a rock of salvation to anyone who comes to Him. He also encourages Christians to be strong in the Lord even when the whole world turns against them.

Fused with beautiful rhythms and drum beats, the mid-tempo song offers great inspiration to all Christians.

‘My Redeemer’ is considered a thanksgiving song which is by all standards one of the greatest compositions made by the highlife musician.

The celebrated highlife musician is hopeful that the music video would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

The video, which is currently making waves on social media platforms including YouTube, was directed by David Wincott of Outline Films. It is something gospel music lovers and fans of Sly Collins and Rama would enjoy watching.

Sly Collins, an accomplished guitarist and singer in his own right, explained that his love for gospel music had been a part of him and that he uses his songs as a tool to get people closer to God.

According to him, he is aiming at reaching millions of people worldwide with the newly released video, ‘My Redeemer’ which has already attracted a large following.

He used the opportunity to thank God for how far He has brought him, and also thanked gospel music fans for welcoming him onto the Ghanaian gospel scene after a long break.

Sly Collins, who has collaborated with a number of musicians, is credited with a number of songs which include ‘Real Love’, ‘Fall in Love’, ‘Why Africa’, ‘Show Me Love’, ‘One Day’, ‘Asomdwe’, ‘Odo Fantastic’, ‘Total Unity’ and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu