GTA, TOUGHA To Organise Independence Domestic Tourism Drive

Mark Okraku Mantey

As part of the Heritage Month celebration, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) will organise the 2022 Independence Domestic Tourism Drive (IDTD).

The event, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is to mark the 65th Independence Day celebrations, which is on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better,” from March 1, to March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast.

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, said the Heritage Month is celebrated in March to learn, appreciate, celebrate, and tell the story of Ghana, celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote domestic tourism.

He said the IDTD had support from GUBA Enterprise. Mr. Kusi lauded the idea of the President to move the Independence Day celebration from one region to another every year, saying it was a way of pushing the domestic tourism drive agenda. He noted that preparations were far advanced for the IDTD, and assured patrons of a lifetime experience while exploring the rich culture and heritage of the whole of Central Region.

He called on industry players to come on board, embrace and position themselves to take advantage of the events for the season in order to attract more visitors. Some activities lined up for the event are Invest in Central Region Forum, Tour of Anomabo Gardens and Assin Manso Slave Heritage Site, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana, and See Ghana Day, Tour of Kakum Canopy Walkway and Cape Coast/Elmina Castle Tours.

There would also be a procession by Asafo groups in Cape Coast amidst brass band, vigil night and bonfire, football match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Venomous Vipers, re-enactment of the slave trade, and musical concert. – GNA