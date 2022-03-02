Take Over Cameroon Job…Paul Biya Orders Song

Rigobert Song

Former Liverpool defender, Rigobert Song, has been confirmed as the new Cameroon head coach on the orders of the country’s president, Paul Biya.

The 45-year-old replaces Antonio Conceição, who led the national team to a third-place finish at January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Song is the country’s most capped player, making 137 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.

A statement said Cameroon needed “a new breath.”

“On very high instructions from the President of the Republic, the coach of the men’s national football team, Antonio Conceição, has been replaced by Rigobert Song,” Cameroon’s sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is invited to take the necessary measures for a rapid and harmonious implementation of these very high directives.”

The appointment would be unusual because FIFA rules require any member association to be independent and avoid any form of political interference.

Conceição had led Cameroon to World Cup qualifying play-offs and they will play Algeria in a two-legged tie in March for a place at Qatar 2022.

Song, who also played for West Ham in England and had spells in France, Italy, Germany and Turkey during his playing career, featured at four World Cups and won the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations titles.

He was most recently the coach of the Cameroon Under-21 side. In 2016 Song suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and had to be evacuated to France for treatment.

Song will be assisted by former Congo-Brazzaville, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea coach Sebastien Migne. The Frenchman, whose most recent job was at South African club Marumo Gallants, led Kenya to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.