Ghana Can Still Qualify If …As Stars Take On Mozambique

Ghana’s continuous stay in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan is dependent on the activation of the best third finishers clause.

Again, it hugely hangs on the outcome of the Egypt-Cape Verde game and Ghana’s ability to win emphatically against Mozambique.

Ghana still have the chance to advance to the last 16 stage if they finish among the best four third finishers to benefit from the four more slots clause.

Indications from the team’s camp suggests that the points difference on the log coupled with the third best finisher clause have whipped up enthusiasm in camp to go for the kill.

Indeed, Ghana’s total dominance in the Egypt clash has breathed some life into their campaign.

The Stars have just a point on the Group B log behind second-placed Egypt who have managed two points from two games.

A drawing of lots by the organising committee will determine the lucky team that grabs the last spot if the head-to-head and goal difference rule fail to apply.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum