Ghana Card For SIM Registration Will Reduce Momo Fraud- Dr. Boasiako

Dr. Boasiako addressing the gathering

The Acting Director-General of The National Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, has revealed that the use of the National Identification Cards for the ongoing SIM registration will check criminal activities like mobile money fraud.

He said the center had carefully examined the ongoing issues surrounding identity cards used and believed, the national identity card has the highest form for reliability because of how it had been created in terms of data that has been collected on it.

“We must bear in mind that 90% of online fraud cases reported is through mobile numbers, talk of recruitment fraud, protocol recruitment fraud, and others, what the fraudsters demand is to pay through momo and how did they register that numbers.

Most of the time, it is either the numbers were not registered or they used fictitious documents to register and tracking becomes almost impossible.”

Dr.Boasiako was addressing Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state-owned institutions on the Cyber Security Act 2020 as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2021.

“Our position is clear; the Authority has the mandate to advise government. You are to use a national ID system that you can authenticate.

Once done, it’s likely to reduce the use of a fictitious accounts on social media,” he added.

Dr. Antwi Boasiako urged individuals to report cases of online fraud, or hacked accounts to their offices or call 292 to report.

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority(SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng in an address said the advancement of the digital aged is to create value for industries and other entities but at the same time, exposes these businesses to unwarranted hacks and other related cyber security threats and dangers.

“The internet has allowed us to understand what goes around us and to acquire lots of knowledge and be up to date with the latest around us, if we are not careful and not protect our entities and self, we might at the same time expose ourselves to dangerous threats which will affect us and our businesses.

We are now moving away from paperwork to online digital activity and so the usual evaluation where reports reach us and we do an assessment on paper is gradually fading away, So online activities come with cyber security threats that is why we need to protect ourselves and work closely with the cyber security authority,” he said.

He added that a business cannot operate when its system has been attacked or somebody steals it and is using it for a negative purpose.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey