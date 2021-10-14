NPP Doesn’t Support LGBTQ+ Activities

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has stated categorically that none of the NPP supporters back the activities of LGBTQ+ in the country.

According to him, the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana will not be accepted by any party member.

He explained on Neat Fm that “No member of his party will support same-sex marriage in the country”.

He continued that “Let me make this short for you, no NPP member is in support of man-to-man marriage or any activities of the LGBTQ+ community”.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to discuss a Private Member’s bill submitted by some eight MPs.

The 38-page bill before parliament, among other things, stipulates that people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction, to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

The Bill targets persons who “hold out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the Bina

BY Daniel Bampoe